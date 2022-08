Ludhiana (Punjab), Aug 27 (PTI) A court here on Saturday extended by two days the vigilance remand of former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu, arrested in an alleged food grain transportation tenders scam.

Ashu was produced before judicial magistrate Aarti Sharma here amid tight security arrangements.

Also Read | @narendramodi This Khadi Utsav is an Example of Jan Bhaagidaari, a Symbol of Swadeshi and … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The court extended Ashu's remand for two days though the vigilance bureau sought his custody for seven more days.

Earlier, the court had remanded the former minister to the custody of the vigilance bureau until August 27.

Also Read | Atal Bridge Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad; Here’s Everything You Need to Know About The Iconic Kite-Themed Foot Over Bridge.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, who was food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government.

Ashu, who is the Congress' state unit working president, is alleged to be involved in a scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)