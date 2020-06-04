India News | Former PWD Minister Kunju Not Corrupt in Aluva Bridge Construction: Vigilance to Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): The State Vigilance department on Wednesday told the Kerala High Court that former PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader VK Ibrahim Kunju "has not been corrupt" in construction of Aluva Manappuram bridge.

Vigilance Department said in the court that there is no ground in the allegations against Ibrahim Kunju and no need to investigate the issue. Justice Sunil Thomas directed the Vigilance to submit a detailed report on this.

Vigilance responded while the court is considering a petition of Khalid Mundappally seeking investigation regarding the construction of the bridge.

Vigilance took this stance on the basis of the Public Works Department's report. (ANI)

