New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Railway Board Chief Anil Kumar Lahoti has been appointed as the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The top position at TRAI fell vacant after the tenure of former chairman PD Vaghela ended about four months back.

Also Read | MK Stalin Spain Visit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Madrid To Woo Investors.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways ... as Chairman, TRAI for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The industry meanwhile welcomed the appointment of the new TRAI Chief and expressed optimism that it would mark a period of growth and advancement of India's dynamic telecom sector.

Also Read | India Slips to 5th Position in Maldives Tourism Rankings Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions.

"We are optimistic that the growth and advancement of India's dynamic telecom sector will find new impetus and gain profoundly from his rich experience and guidance," industry body COAI's Director General, SP Kochhar said.

Kochhar added: "We look forward to working with TRAI under his able guidance towards achieving the national goal of an empowered and inclusive Digital India".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)