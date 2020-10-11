Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) A former student leader of the Panjab University was shot dead outside a nightclub here by some unidentified armed assailants, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place past midnight when the deceased, Gurlal Brar, was waiting outside the nightclub in his SUV, they said.

Brar, who hails from Punjab and was stated to be in his early 20s, was currently residing in Mohali.

He was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after the incident, where the doctors declared him dead.

"A case under section 302, IPC (murder) and under the provisions of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is under progress. The footage obtained from the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene is being scanned for clues," a police official from Chandigarh's Industrial Area, Phase-I police station, where the case has been registered, said.

