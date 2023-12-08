Hyderabad, December 8: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao been admitted to Yasodha Hospital after he sustained an injury at him farmhouse on Thursday night, sources said. KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Sends Resignation to Raj Bhavan After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election

According to the sources, BRS chief KCR was injured and admitted to Yasodha Hospital. He fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital. Further details are awaited.

