Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Former Union Home Secretary Ram Pradhan died here due to age-related ailments on Friday, family sources said.

The 92-year-old veteran IAS officer is survived by his wife and three children, they said.

Also Read | International Commercial Passenger Flights to Remain Suspended Till August 31: DGCA.

According to sources, Pradhan breathed his last at his home at around 8.30 am.

Pradhan, who served as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, played a major role in signing of the Assam Accord and Mizoram Peace Accord.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi Moves Supreme Court Against HC's July 24 Order Deferring Disqualification Notice.

In the last few years, Pradhan served as a trustee of the Y B Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai.

He also headed a two-member committee set up in December 2008 to probe the security forces' response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In 1998, Pradhan was the Congress' candidate from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

However, despite the Congress having numbers to get him elected, Pradhan was defeated due to massive cross voting in the party ranks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)