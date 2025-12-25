New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" requires the participation of every citizen to fulfil, while speaking at the Advanced Public Health Forum Programme held in the capital city.

She also noted that the women's power in the country extends to the army, military, armed forces, police, and healthcare workers.

"PM Modi has repeatedly emphasised that the vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' can only be fulfilled through the efforts of everyone. In the health sector, under the leadership of PM Modi, Ayushman Bharat stands as the world's largest and most ambitious health plan in India. Today, Union Health Minister JP Nadda was present here, and he described the work done in the country in the health sector. In our country, women's power is not just symbolic, it extends to our armed forces, police, frontline health workers and other women who, through their votes, not only establish governments but also shape the nation's direction," Irani told reporters.

Earlier, Union Minister JP Nadda addressed the inaugural Advancing Public Health Outcomes Forum 2025 in New Delhi, underscoring that India's public-health journey has entered a decisive and results-oriented phase, driven by strong science, effective programme delivery, and active people's participation.

Principal Advisor in the Women's Collective Forum, Smriti Irani commended the government's efforts in the health care sector stated that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reaffirmed that sustained political will, data-driven governance, and investment in frontline capacity can successfully translate national intent into measurable outcomes.

She highlighted that India's progress in immunisation, disease elimination, and strengthening of primary healthcare reflects the government's approach that is attuned to both scale and last-mile delivery.

During the event, Nadda said that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenditure from 69 per cent to 39 per cent, strengthening financial protection for millions of families.

The Forum is also being held in partnership with premier national institutions, including the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Malaria Research, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Indian Council of Medical Research-Vector Control Research Centre, and the Centre of Excellence in Affordable Healthcare, IIT Kharagpur.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR, WCF Principal Advisor Smriti Zubin Irani, Archana Vyas, Country Director, India, Gates Foundation, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman, CII Public Health Council, were also present at the event. (ANI)

