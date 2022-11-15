Ballia, Nov 15 (PTI) A former head of Bhaluhi village was killed while he was sleeping outside his house here, police said on Tuesday.

Hriday Narayan Singh (66) was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar said.

He added that the reason behind the incident, which happened in the village under the Sukhpura police station, is still not clear.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

