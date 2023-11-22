Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a remarkable turnaround, Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, once notorious as a stronghold of Naxalites, has emerged as the second most pivotal district in the state's development journey, following in the footsteps of Noida, an official release from the state government said on Wednesday.

According to the official release, a total of 43 investment projects, with a cumulative value of around Rs 79,000 crore, are poised for implementation in Sonbhadra. It is now poised to become the second growth engine after Noida driving the progress of Uttar Pradesh.

"The construction of essential infrastructure and improved connectivity have not only eradicated Naxal activities in Sonbhadra but have also positioned the district as a focal point for Uttar Pradesh's development. It is now poised to become the second growth engine after Noida driving progress of Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

It is worth mentioning here that despite its abundant natural and mineral resources, industrialists were wary of investing in Sonbhadra because of the extortion threats from Naxals. Sonbhadra faced decades of lawlessness and Naxal activities, which deterred major companies from investing in the district in the past.

"However, the district is currently undergoing significant transformation with investments pouring in through the groundbreaking ceremonies. The same entrepreneurs, who were once scared of investing in the district due to demands for extortion from Naxalites, are today queueing up to invest in the district," the CMO further said.

"The Yogi government is gearing up for the launch of 43 investment projects valued at approximately Rs 79,000 crore in Sonbhadra. Following the Global Investors Summit-23, where Uttar Pradesh secured investment proposals totalling Rs 40 lakh crore, Sonbhadra has emerged as a key focus area, attracting the second-highest investment after Noida," the CMO office further said.

The upcoming investments are poised to not only catalyze development in Purvanchal but also contribute to the overall progress of the state. Notably, two substantial projects in the energy and renewable energy sectors, amounting to about Rs 35,000 crore, are on the verge of initiation in Sonbhadra.

"These include the launch of a 2x1600 MW Super Thermal Power Plant at Obra and the expansion of the Thermal Power Plant at Singrauli. Apart from this, the 3660 MW off-stream closed-loop pumped storage project will also prove to be a boon for Sonbhadra. These three big projects have been approved by the government," the CMO further said.

It is noteworthy that in the first phase of the groundbreaking ceremony, various departments have been directed by the Chief Minister to implement projects worth more than Rs 13 lakh crore. The investments in Sonbhadra assume significance in view of the fact that the Yogi government is focusing on attracting investments to all 75 districts of the state.

"In the first phase of the Global Investors Summit (GBC), Noida takes the lead with projects worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore poised for investment. Notably, Sonbhadra district follows closely in second place. Jhansi is gearing up for the implementation of 175 projects valued at approximately Rs. 63,000 crores, while Lucknow and Bareilly are set to witness 327 projects worth Rs. 34,000 crores and 357 projects worth Rs. 31,700 crores, respectively," the CMO further said in the release.

The remarkable surge in Sonbhadra's position has captured widespread attention. Additionally, in the Naxal-affected districts of Chandauli and Mirzapur, substantial investments are ready for implementation in the initial phase.

Chandauli is slated to receive projects worth Rs 17.4 thousand crores, while Mirzapur is set for the launch of development projects totalling Rs 6,000 crore. (ANI)

