New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) "fought the whole night" and gave a befitting reply to the stone pelters of Chinese PLA during the clash in Galwan Valley and displayed courage and bravery during skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh, the specialised mountain force said on Friday.

The troops of Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP), who displayed courage and bravery during the skirmishes with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh in May and June this year, have been recommended for gallantry awards on the eve of Independence Day.

Also, 294 personnel have been awarded with the DG's commendation rolls and insignias by ITBP Director-General SS Deswal.

ITBP for the first time shared some details of its fierce response to advancing Chinese PLA troops and its fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Army, saying that stand-off at some places lasted 17 to 20 hours.

The force said the even when its troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties and gave a befitting reply to the stone pelters of PLA.

"The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control. With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear," the force said.

"Even when ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA. At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening nights," it added.

ITBP said that due to the high altitude training and its manoeuvre experience during deployments in the Himalayas, its troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all-out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hypersensitive areas.

ITBP is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of Indo-China border.

Another six personnel of the force have been awarded for their courage in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 318 ITBP and 40 other CAPFs personnel have also been recommended for Union Home Minister Special Operation Medals for fighting COVID-19. (ANI)

