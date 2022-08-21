Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) The foundation of good governance laid by former chief minister Kalyan Singh has become the basis for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday in his tribute to the late BJP stalwart on his first death anniversary.

"The first such government after Independence in our memories that brought good governance was that of 'Babuji' Kalyan Singh. In 1991, his government worked in the interests of every section of the society. It was he who began the work to keep the state's cultural and religious heritage intact," Adityanath said.

He said Singh, whom he fondly addresses as "Babuji", showed in his limited tenure how a government should be run and also laid the foundation for good governance that has become the basis of overall development of the state.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), when Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming the country's largest economy, it is the mindset and methodology of the government led by 'Babuji' that is showing the way," he added.

The chief minister unveiled a statue of Singh at a cancer hospital built in his name. "It is the good fortune of our government that a cancer institute has been named after 'Babuji'. It is the first cancer institute in the state. It currently has 734 beds and can be upgraded to 1,200 beds," he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and BJP's state president and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, and Union ministers Kaushal Kishore and BL Verma were present.

Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, in 1991 and 1997. He was later made the governor of Rajasthan. He died on August 21 last year.

His son and BJP MP Rajveer Singh also paid homage to the former chief minister.

