Chhatarpur (MP), Mar 10 (PTI) The foundation stone for the construction of a 630 MW solar power project in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was laid on Sunday.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, together laid the foundation stone for Barethi Solar Power Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

Joining the event through video conferencing, Singh said that the government's work in the power sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been historic, with capacity almost doubling in the last 10 years.

The Power minister said that the government has provided electricity connections to every village in the country.

“The availability of power has gone up to more than 22 hours in rural areas and to more than 23 hours in urban areas. We have added around 3,000 substations, upgraded about 4,000 substations,” the minister said.

Addressing the gathering, Union minister Kumar said that the Barethi solar power project will boost the region's development.

Besides setting up solar power plants, he said, the government is also promoting the use of solar power in agriculture.

Located at Barethi Renewable Energy Park in Chhatarpur district, the 630 MW solar project entails an investment of Rs 3,200 crore and would be sufficient to light more than 3 lakh households upon completion, officials said.

During the event, some farmers, whose land was acquired for the plant, demanded better compensation.

