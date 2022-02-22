Alibag, Feb 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a medical college-cum-hospital in Alibag in Raigad district in an online function.

The 100-seat college and 500-bed hospital is coming up at a cost of Rs 450 crore in Usar village, some eight kilometres from here, officials said.

The medical college with 76 students is already functioning since this year from a temporary campus on a plot belonging to RCF, they added.

While Thackeray announced the setting up of a Trauma Care Centre in Wadkhal here and said his government was committed to improving the state's health infrastructure, NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed the event and said the medical college-cum-hospital will help people of the region on a mass scale.

Others who addressed the gathering were state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, who sought a nursing college in the region, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, who said the government planned to set up a medical college in every district.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the state did not have enough doctors for its population size, and medical colleges will play a big role in reducing the gap.

