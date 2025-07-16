Guwahati, Jul 16 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, have been arrested and a huge quantity of animal body parts along with weapons have been seized in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

'Protecting our Wildlife. Officials of Bijni PS of @chirangpolice in coordination with officials of Manas National Park, conducted a raid and arrested 4 people", the Chief Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

Three animal hunting iron traps, four big size wild boar teeth, bones of wild animals, six wild animal teeth, tiger tongue and tiger hair, 20 pieces of porcupine thorn, pistol grips, iron pipes, among others.

'We are on a mission to eliminate animal poaching and trade,' Sarma added.

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thinks He Is 'Raja', but He Will Be in Jail for Corruption, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)