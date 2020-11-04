Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Four boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The boys aged between 11 and 13 had gone to take bath in the water body in the afternoon when the tragic incident occurred.

Also Read | Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In a tweet, state Health Minister K Sudharkar said, "Four children drowned near Sajjuvarapalli village in Bagepalli Taluk of Chikkaballapur district."

The bodies were fished out.

Also Read | Delhi Govt School Guest Teacher Attempts Self-Immolation Accusing Principal of Harassment.

Investigation is on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)