Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Four boys who went missing on Saturday night near the Slate Goadan area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh are rescued on Sunday, informed local police.

"Two of them have suffered minor injuries, however, all are safe. Rescue team is taking them to a hospital in Dharamshala," said Khushal Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Kangra.

According to Sharma, four of them who went missing from Kangra belong to the 16-18 years of age group. The rescue team faced challenges in the search operation as there was continuous snowfall in the region.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

