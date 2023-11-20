Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Four children lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Sunday evening after being electrocuted while playing near a fan, police said.

"Four children died due to electric shock in the house of Virendra Kumar Saroj, a resident of a village in the Barasagwar Police Station area. Further action is being taken," Circle Officer (city) Ashutosh Kumar said.

The deceased children have been identified as Mayank, Himanshi, Himank, and Mansi.

"The children were playing in close proximity to a "farrata" fan, which was on," he added.

Circle Officer Kumar stated that preliminary investigations suggest electrocution as the cause of death.

The police have sent the bodies for autopsy, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, he added. (ANI)

