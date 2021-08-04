Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Four children, including two brothers, drowned while taking bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Ras village. All four drowned while trying to save each other, Ras Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Kumar said.

Jagdish Meghwal (12), his brother Ajay Meghwal (10), Ajaan (16) and Asif (10) died in the incident, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, Kumar said, adding a case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death).

