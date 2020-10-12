Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Four policemen were among 49 coronavirus cases reported in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, taking the number of active patients in the district to 580, officials said.

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J said 2,092 sample results were received out of which 49 came out positive for the coronavirus.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh High Court Orders CBI Probe Against YSR Congress Party Leaders, Others For ‘Defamatory’ Remarks on Judges.

Thirty patients recovered from the infection raising the count of those cured to 4,660 in the district, the DM added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)