Panaji (Goa) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Panaji City Carnaval kicked off on Saturday with a colorful traditional parade that went through across the streets of Panaji along with the serene Mandovi river. The annual carnival will end on March 1.

According to the press statement released by the Carnival, Emiliano Dias who dressed up as mystical figure 'King Momo', traditionally seen as the part of the carnival, presided over the float parade.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases; No Death During the Day for Seventh Time in February 2022.

[{600d56d8-6dcd-4fcc-8eb1-2bd61b087ba9:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2022-02-26_at_20.36.26_1.jpeg}]

The Samba square buzzing with the fun activities included games centre and an art station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Only Saifai Family Flourishes in Samajwadi Party'.

"A specially created pop-up library, craft-related activities, and book sale counter are open to all children from ages 5 and above. In addition to the activities, there was also a book counter which will display curated books from Indian publishers," reads the official statement.

A stray dog adoption zone was also set up by Animal Assist and Rescue for individuals in an effort to encourage citizens to adopt strays and give them a home.

Meanwhile, local lad Bongisio lit up the stage at the Mandovi Promenade with his genre of Konkani rap as audiences grooved to the beats.

On Sunday, the city of Panaji will witness a vintage car rally which will be flagged off from Samba Square. Proud owners of some of Goa's most well-kept and swanky vintage cars will take to the streets to proudly drive their vehicles around the city.

To set the mood for the evening, the bands Forefront, The Jam, Uzo, and Black will perform through the evening. Food stalls will whip up an array of culinary delights and beverages all day long. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)