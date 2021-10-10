Mathura (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Four people died and as many were injured on Sunday morning when a car collided with a stationary truck on a national highway near the K D Medical College here, police said.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable, they said.

Among them is a six-year-old boy, Aniruddha, who lost both parents to the crash, the police said.

The car was headed for Rae Bareli from Gurgaon, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra (32), his wife Laxmi (30), Kusum Lata (26) and Mohini (19), he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police added.

