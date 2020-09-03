Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday witnessed its sharpest single-day spike of 276 coronavirus cases as four more people succumbed to the infection in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

So far, the union territory has reported 63 deaths and with 5,065 infections, according to a medical bulletin.

A 72-year-old man coronavirus-infected man died at a hospital here on Wednesday. He also suffered from hypertension, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, two women, aged 44 and 58, died at city hospitals due to coronavirus.

According to the bulletin, a 65-year-old city resident died at a Mohali hospital on August 29.

The fresh cases were detected in Sectors 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 11, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, , 41, 42, Dadu Majra, Hallo Majra and Kishangarh.

There are 2,116 active cases as of now.

A total of 213 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. According to the bulletin, 2,883 people have been cured of the infection so far.

A total of 33,007 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 27,664 tested negative while reports in 71 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

