Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) Four drug peddlers were arrested and cannabis and heroin recovered from them on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, officials said.

Police intercepted four suspects at a checkpoint at Sunderpur belt in R S Pura border tehsil, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Plans to Reopen Primary Schools After Dasara 2021.

During their searches, police recovered 310 grams of cannabis and 10 grams of heroin from their possession, they said.

These suspects were later identified as Rattan Lal, Rakesh Kumar alias Kukka, Rahul Kumar and Vishal Kumar. They were arrested and a case was registered against them, the officials said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Way Ahead of Rahul Gandhi as Preferred PM Choice in Poll-Bound States: ABP-CVoter Survey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)