Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Police arrested four people for their alleged involvement in a dacoity at a private office in Noida on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint made by the company's human resource manager. According to the company, few people barged into their office and decamped with valuable items on Wednesday. Following the complaint, police started an investigation and nabbed four accused.

"Four of the accused involved in the dacoity have been arrested. Others who were involved in the crime have been identified. They are absconding. But efforts are on to ensure their arrest," said Ankur Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

