Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly running a prostitution racket and rescued 13 women whom they were using for their illegal business in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Acting on complaints, a police team carried out a raid around Kalyan railway station and took the four accused, including three women, into custody said Atul Zende, deputy commissioner of police (zone III).

The illegal activity was going in the open behind the ST bus stop in the area, he said. Police have rescued 13 women and sent them to a shelter at Ulhasnagar, he added.

