Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Four people have been arrested here for allegedly selling illicit liquor using labels of popular brands, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police S Anand on Sunday said, "Following a tip-off that illicit liquor is being sold using wrappers/labels of branded liquor companies for the past some days, police busted the factory involved in making the illicit liquor. Vikas Gupta, Pratap Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Chaman Kumar were arrested from the factory premises."

Also Read | Centre Introduces FCRA Bill 2020 in Lok Sabha to Make Aadhaar Mandatory for Foreign Contribution.

A large number of bottles, barcodes, wrappers/labels, flavour and chemical used in making the illicit liquor was recovered, police said.

The accused were sent to jail and action will be initiated against them under the Gangsters Act, police said.

Also Read | Dushyant Chautala Says He Will Resign as Haryana Deputy CM ‘The Day Farm Bills Pose Any Danger to MSP Regime’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)