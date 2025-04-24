Baghpat, Apr 24 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Field Unit Meerut and Baraut police arrested four alleged inter-state arms smugglers on Thursday after an encounter near a canal in the Bawli forest area here, officials said.

Two of the accused were injured in the exchange of fire and have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to STF Meerut ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh, the arrested individuals have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sunny, Vineet Panwar, and Manish Kasana alias Manish Pandit. "All four were involved in various criminal activities and were being tracked for some time," Singh said.

A significant cache of illegal arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession. "We seized four pistols, 15 live cartridges, three country-made firearms (tamanchas), eight additional cartridges, two 12-bore country-made guns, and two motorcycles," Singh added.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar on April 25 Following Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manish Kasana and Sunny have multiple serious criminal cases registered against them, including charges of murder, robbery, attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act, and the Gangsters Act, police said.

According to authorities, initial investigations have already revealed the suspects' involvement in organised arms trafficking, and further legal action is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)