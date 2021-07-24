Badaun (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Four people, including a girl, were killed after a car hit their motorcycle in the Bisauli area here, police said on Saturday.

The victims, riding on the motorcycle, were on their way to Ambiyapur village to attend an event when they were hit by a speeding car near Dharampur Biharipur village on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Naresh (45) and Meherban (42) as brought dead, he said.

Two others Naresh (44) and Nandani (8) were referred to the district hospital and they succumbed to injuries there, the SP added.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident, police said.

The victims belonged to Dhilwari village in the Aonla area of Bareilly district and none of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, they said.

