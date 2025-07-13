Bhubaneswar/Jajpur, Jul 13 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman, were killed due to lightning strikes in Odisha's Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur and Bhadrak districts on Sunday, police said.

A 65-year-old farmer died in lightning in Balabhadrapur village under the Jenapur police station limits in Jajpur district, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

The incident occurred when he was working in his agricultural fields, he said.

"Other farmers and labourers working there saw him lying in the field after the lightning strike. They took him to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, where a doctor declared him dead," the officer said.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The body of the farmer was sent for post-mortem examinations, and a case of unnatural death was registered, he said, adding that the investigation is underway.

Another man died in a lightning strike while he was taking shelter under a tree in the Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district, police said.

Lightning struck a young woman when she visited a garden in Bhadrak district, another officer said.

A farmer died as lightning struck him when he was returning from an agricultural field in Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)