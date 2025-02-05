Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested four militants belonging to three proscribed outfits from Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, an officer said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, two active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples War Group) were arrested from the Mahabali area in Imphal East district, police said on Wednesday.

They were involved in extortion activities in greater Imphal area.

Police also arrested a cadre of United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Takyel Kolom Leikai area in Imphal West district on Tuesday, the officer said, adding that the arrested person was involved in extortion activities in Imphal area.

One cadre of banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) involved in extortion activity was arrested from Ningthoukhong area in Bishnupur district on Tuesday, the officer added.

