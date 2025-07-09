New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): In order to improve the railway infrastructure in the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced four more semi-high-speed Amrit Bharat express trains for Bihar.

The total number of Amrit Bharat Express trains in the country is now seven, out of which five will be running from Bihar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar told ANI on Tuesday.

"Railway Minister announced five new trains in his recent visit to Bihar. 4 of these are Amrit Bharat Express trains. Three Amrit Bharat Express trains are currently plying in the country...The new trains include a daily Patna-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express. So far, Amrit Bharat runs on a weekly basis. This will be the first train that would run on daily basis," he said.

Apart from the three, two of the express trains would be the weekly Darbhanga-Gomti Nagar and the Malda Town via Kiul to Lucknow.

"Besides this, there will be a Darbhanga-Gomti Nagar weekly Amrit Bharat Express. Also, from Malda Town via Kiul to Lucknow Amrit Bharat Express train has been planned. Another Amrit Bharat Express will ply from Saharsa to Amritsar," he said.

Kumar also said that the Amrit Bharat Express was designed in a similar manner to the Vande Bharat, further adding that it would be economical for all people

"The originating point of 5 of these are Bihar...We have decided to ply one more train from Jogbani station in Bihar to Erode station in Tamil Nadu...The tickets for the train will be such that it can be afforded by all. The train is also designed in a similar manner to Vande Bharat and will have the same facilities...." he further stated.

Earlier, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several key projects worth Rs 17.30 crore at Karpoorigram Station under the Samastipur division on Monday.

At the outset, Vaishnaw inspected the Digha Bridge Halt and thoroughly reviewed passenger amenities, safety, cleanliness, platform condition, drinking water, lighting, and security arrangements, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

He directed officials to work towards ensuring a modern and safe travel experience for all passengers, as it is Railway's top priority. (ANI)

