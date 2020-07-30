Dehradun, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 76 on Thursday with four more patients succumbing to the infection while the pandemic tally shot up to 7,065 as 199 more people tested positive, an official bulletin stated.

A 21-year-old COVID patient died at AIIMS Rishikesh. He died of refractory septic shock, a state health department bulletin said quoting the death summary provided by the hospital.

A 36-year-old COVID infected woman passed away at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital due to renal failure, acute respiratory failure, uremic and anoxic encephalopathy and bilateral pneumonitis, the bulletin said.

A 53-year-old man suffering from the virus died at the same hospital due to acute respiratory distress and shock.

A 64-year-old woman died at Doon Medical College Dehradun due to respiratory failure with hypokalemia and bilateral pneumonitis with diabetes mellitus.

With these deaths, the pandemic toll in Uttarakhand rose to 76.

Meanwhile, 199 more people tested positive for the disease on Thursday with Dehradun reporting the highest number of 74 cases, Haridwar 47, Nainital 26, Champawat 17, Pithoragarh 9, Uttarkashi 7, Chamoli 6, Pauri 4, Rudraprayag 3, Udham Singh Nagar 3 Bageshwar 2 and Almora 1, the bulletin said.

With the addition of the new cases, COVID tally rose to 7,065 out of which 3,996 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 76 have died, the bulletin said.

