Shimla, May 8 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the paper leak of written examination to recruit Himachal Pradesh Police constables, DGP Sanjay Kundu said.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the DGP said a total 13 people, including three on Saturday, have been arrested in this case so far.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

The four accused arrested on Sunday included Vijay Kishore (47) of Punjab and Narinder Kumar (49) of Delhi also having alternate address of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, he added.

Vishal (23) from Kangra district and Una-resident Vipin (35) were also arrested on Sunday.

Also Read | Jet Airways Gets Security Clearance from Union Home Ministry, Plans to Re-Launch Commercial Flight Operations.

The SIT continues to probe the case in a scientific and professional manner, he added.

Vishal and Pawan Kumar, residents of Dev Bharari village and Nitesh Kumar of Sathana village -- all three belonging to Kangra district -- were arrested on Saturday.

An FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Kangra district's Gaggal police station on May 5 in this regard.

On May 7, another FIR was registered underthe same IPC sections at State CID Police station at Bharari in Shimla.

Amid reports of a question paper leak, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6 countermanded the written test conducted to recruit police constables in March.

The written examination to recruit 1,700 constables was held on March 27 after the candidates cleared their fitness test.

The investigation of the case has been entrusted to the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID), and a five-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Madhu Sudan has been constituted.

The other members of the SIT are Commandant, 1st IRBN Bangarh Vimukat Ranjan, Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma, SP CID (Cyber Crime) Rohit Malpani and SP CID (Crime) Virender Kalia, he said.

A fresh written examination will be held later this month.

This is for the second time in three years that the state government has nullified the examination to select constables. In August 2019, the examination was held invalid after six men were caught impersonating candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)