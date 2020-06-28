Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, raising the tally in the union territory to 431.

Among the fresh cases is a 31-year-old man who recently returned from Kazakhstan, as per the medical bulletin.

A two-and-half-year-old child also tested positive for the virus. The boy is a family member of an already infected person, it stated.

A 56-year-old coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital after she recovered from disease, as per the bulletin.

A total of 336 persons have been cured of the infection as of now in the UT, it said.

As many as 7,455 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 6,992 tested negative while reports in 32 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin.

There are 89 active cases as of now in the city. Six persons have so far died of coronavirus, it stated. PTI CHS VSD

