Kohima, Mar 14 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported four fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally at 35,451, a health department official said.

The state had not reported any coronavirus case on Sunday.

For the tenth day in a row, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757, he said.

At least six persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,155, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.52 per cent.

Nagaland now has 55 active cases, he said.

Altogether 1,484 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has so far tested nearly 4.64 lakh samples for detecting the infection.

Altogether 8,17,590 people in the state have been inoculated against COVID-19 till Saturday, the official added.

