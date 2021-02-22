Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) At least four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Manipur, taking the tally in the state to 29,237, a health department official said on Sunday.

The northeastern state now has 80 active cases, while 28,784 people have recovered from the disease and 373 died.

The new cases were detected out of 891 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the official said.

State Health Society Mission Director N Shyamjai Singh has asked authorities of various facilities to enquire about the medical history of a person before administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The direction came from the government organisation a day after the death of a 48-year-old Anganwadi worker who had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12.

Meanwhile, 40,118 people have been vaccinated in the state till Saturday, the health department official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)