India News | Four New COVID-19 Cases in Ladakh, Total Tally Reaches 103

Leh, Jun 7 (PTI) Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, pushing the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 103, a health department official said on Sunday.

Three positive cases were reported from Leh district and one from Kargil, he said.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades.

Out of 362 reports received from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi, one sample from Leh was positive. The health department received 29 reports from a COVID-19 laboratory at Chuchot Yokma, Leh, of which two from Leh and another from Kargil were positive, the official said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ladakh now stood at 52, and the condition of all of them was "stable", he said.

Also Read | TMC, BJP Gear Up for 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal With Virtual Campaigns, Rallies.

While one person had died of the disease, 50 have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)