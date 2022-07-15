Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Four institutes from Odisha found their place among the top 100 educational centres of the country, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Three universities have also featured among the 100 of all the public and private varsities in the country, but there are no colleges from the state in the top list.

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) in Bhubaneswar rose to the 30th spot in the overall list this year as compared to 37 in 2021. The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) climbed to 34 from 39.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, jumped two spots to 39. However, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, dropped to 65 from 58 a year ago.

In the university list, the SOA bagged the 16th spot, followed by the KIIT at 20 and the Utkal University at 88.

Among the six institutes in the top 100 engineering list, NIT-Rourkela's ranking improved to 15 from 20, but IIT-Bhubaneswar dropped to 36 from 28.

There are four management institutes in the top 100, out of which the XIM University is at 35 and the IIM-Sambalpur at 66.

Out of the four medical colleges in the NIRF list of 50 institutes, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar ranked 26, while the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack is at the 44th position.

The National Law University in Cuttack is placed at 25 on the list of law institutes.

SOA founder Manojranjan Nayak expressed happiness over the ranks, congratulating the staff for their "continuous and relentless effort to make SOA successful in every field".

In a statement, the KIIT said its consistent improvement in the ranking was a testament to its sustained focus on imparting quality education and research activities.

KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta hoped that the institute would keep climbing up the ladder and continue to strive toward excellence.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas reiterated its comprehensive approach toward patient care as well as research and overall development of medical students.

NIT-Rourkela director K Umamaheshwar Rao said the institute would work harder to make a mark in the country in terms of teaching, research, innovation and infrastructure as the aim was to bring it into the top 10 in the NIRF.

