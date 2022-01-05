New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Four of the five coronavirus patients who succumbed to the infection at the LNJP Hospital here had co-morbid conditions and were aged above 60, according to a senior hospital official.

The hospital recorded five COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday.

The hospital, which is the Delhi government's largest health facility, was the first hospital to be designated for Omicron treatment.

"There were two cancer patients who were shifted from GB Pant Hospital. One of them had liver and gall bladder cancer, and another was a 65-year-old who had lung cancer. Another patient had COPD and respiratory failure and the fourth one had diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments," said the hospital's medical director, Dr Suresh Kumar.

Out of 750 oxygen beds at the facility, 659 are vacant while seven patients are in the ICU, of which three are on ventilator support, according to official data on the Delhi Corona application.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, according to health department data.

