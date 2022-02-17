New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Police arrested four persons for allegedly firing at a vehicle in the Lajpat Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday.

According to information provided by the police, the attackers on Wednesday fired bullets at a vehicle after which its driver drove towards the Nizamuddin Railway station area. The accused chased the victim for four kilometres, said the police in a statement.

The police have said that as per the initial investigation, the case seems to be of mutual enmity. However, the case is being looked into from all angles, added the police.

The Police have arrested and registered a case against the accused on the basis of statements given by the victim. (ANI)

