New Delhi, February 17: North Indian states recorded a rise in minimum temperatures in the past few days. People living in these states are getting respite from the cold wave conditions. No significant cold wave is likely over any part of the country now. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall in some states of the country, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Snowfall is also likely higher altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

The MeT department, in a tweet on Wednesday had said, “Due to northeasterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days.” Weather Forecast: North India To Get Respite From Cold Wave Conditions; Scattered To Fairly Widespread Rainfall Very Likely Over Western Himalayan Region.

Tweet By IMD:

Due to northeasterly winds over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamilnadu and Kerala during next 5 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/PKyJ0lHgRj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the weather agency also predicted Isolated light rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during the next four to five days and over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 20. Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over extreme south Peninsular India during most days of the week.

Tweet By IMD:

Isolated light rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh on 18th & 19th and over Chhattisgarh on 19th & 20th February, 2022. 6/6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 16, 2022

The IMD said, “Overall precipitation activity is likely to be below normal over most parts of Western Himalayan Region; normal to above normal over east & northeast India and extreme south Peninsular India.” Madhya Pradesh is also likely to witness isolated light rainfall on February 18 and 19, while over Chhattisgarh on February 19 and 20.

