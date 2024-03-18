Jamshedpur, Mar 18 (PTI) Four persons were killed after their vehicle overturned in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday evening, police said.

The car was on its way to Ranchi from Jamshedpur when the mishap took place near Kandarbeda under Chandil police station, around 13km from here, police said.

All the occupants of the car including the driver were killed on the spot, police added.

A police team rushed to the spot to probe the incident.

