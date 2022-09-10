Barmer (Rajasthan), Sep 10 (PTI) Four persons, including three women, were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Sindhari-Sanchor highway under Gudamalani police station limits, they said.

Three women and one man died on the spot, police said, adding the victims, all residents of Gujarat, were returning from a visit to the Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer.

The bodies have been taken to a mortuary for post-mortem, they said.

