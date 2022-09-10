Bengaluru, Sep 10: Karnataka Police said on Saturday that it arrested the 46-year-old husband and parents of a 14-year-old girl on charges of child marriage in Yelahanka New Town of Bengaluru.

The police have now launched a hunt for the priest, who conducted the marriage.

The girl, a school dropout, has been sent to the custody of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and is presently kept in a government shelter for women in Wilson Garden of Bengaluru. UP Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested for Abducting, Raping 10-Year-Old Girl in Bulandshahr; Watch Video.

The accused husband is identified as N. Guruprasad, a landlord from Chikkabettahalli.

The parents of the girl are daily-wage laborers.

Police explained that accused Guruprasad had lured the parents of the girl with the money.

The incident came to light when the girl broke down before a PG facility owner, where she came to work with her aunt.

The girl told him that she had been married to a 46-year-old man at a temple. The owner of the PG then informed the police. UP Shocker: Youth Shot Dead by 2 Bothers on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in Parauli.

Police said that Guruprasad's wife had left him years ago and he had no children. After seeing the girl and the plight of her poor family, he approached the parents through an elderly woman.

He managed to convince the parents to marry their daughter to him for Rs 15,000.

The parents told the police that they have three daughters and poverty forced them to marry their 14-year-old child off to the 46-year-old man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2022 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).