Sambhal (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Four police personnel were injured in stone-pelting while they tried to intervene during a clash between two groups at a wedding in a village in Dhanari area, an official said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against 40 people, and 22 persons have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishan Kumar said information was received on 112 on Monday night from village Darauli that about 40-45 people were dancing to DJ music at a wedding ceremony, when a quarrel broke out between two parties and stone pelting occurred.

The police personnel reached the spot and tried to restore order, but were caught in the melee. Four police personnel were injured in the stone pelting during the incident and were discharged after treatment at a local hospital.

A case has been registered against 40 people in the Dhanari police station under section 109 () of the BNS and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. As many as 22 people have been sent to jail, the SP said.

