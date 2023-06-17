Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Four wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in Odisha's Rayagada district on Saturday, a railway official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Forced To Carry Newborn Son's Body in Bag Aboard Passenger Bus As Government Hospital Denied Mortuary Van, Alleges Man in Jabalpur (Watch Video).

The four wagons jumped the rails while the goods train was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Lanjigarh from Ambadola on a special route, the official said.

The train services remained unaffected as the derailment took place on the special route, he said.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar Bows, Pays Obeisance to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (Watch Video).

Railway officials rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

The incident occurred a fortnight after the triple train accident in Balasore district left at least 291 people dead and over 1,200 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)