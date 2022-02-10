New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to come out and vote and free the country from all fears as polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was underway.

Polling for 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state began in the morning.

"Free the country from all fears -- come out and vote," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The districts where polling is being held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

