Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 23 (ANI): Frequent road blockades along National Highways 2 and 37 are crippling Manipur's economy and paralysing daily life, as the landlocked north eastern state reels under prolonged ethnic tensions since May 2023.

These two highways are not mere transport corridors but lifelines, facilitating the flow of food, fuel, medicines, and relief aid. Today, barricades, protests, and road closures have become a near-daily occurrence, choking the state's supply chain and deepening an already grave humanitarian crisis.

"In some instances, trucks carrying essentials are forced to wait days, even weeks. Even when escorted by security forces, they often arrive late or with missing consignments," said Thiyam Bharat Singh, Associate Professor at Manipur University.

The ripple effects are evident across sectors. Local markets have seen the prices of essential goods skyrocket. Many small businesses have shuttered, unable to sustain operations amid erratic supplies and plummeting consumer spending. Hospitals report difficulty in obtaining timely medical supplies. Students miss classes due to travel uncertainties. For countless families, daily life has turned into a struggle for survival.

"Manipur's per capita income has fallen to around Rs 7,000, while the national average stands at over Rs 25,000. Inflation has soared, making even necessities unaffordable for many. If law and order aren't enforced impartially across valley and hill districts, the economic downfall will be impossible to reverse," said senior journalist N Satyajeet.

Beyond immediate suffering, there are strategic implications too. "If roads remain unreliable, how can we expect connectivity projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway to succeed?" Singh questioned.

Legal experts have also deemed these blockades unlawful and warned of long-term economic disintegration if they continue unchecked.

The consensus among citizens, experts, and civil society is clear: restoring safe and uninterrupted movement across highways is critical not only for economic stability but also for Manipur's vision to serve as India's eastern gateway to Southeast Asia. (ANI)

