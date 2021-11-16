Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI): New Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fell below 800 on Tuesday, as 789 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 27,16,421, the Health department said.

Fifteen more deaths were reported as the toll in the state mounted to 36,311.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 913 people recovering in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 26,70,761, a medical bulletin said, adding the number of active infections stood at 9,349.

Witnessing a declining trend, Tamil Nadu has been reporting around 800 new Covid-19 infections daily during the last few days.

A total of 1,03,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5,28,50,459 till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 118 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

As many as 20 districts reported less than 10 new coronavirus cases which included Perambalur and Tenkasi which registered zero active infections respectively, the bulletin said.

