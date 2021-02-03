Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) Kufri in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall while some parts of the state witnessed light rain on Wednesday, an official said.

Manali received 3 mm rain, followed by Dalhousie (2 mm), and Tatapani and Sunni (1 mm rain each), Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures across the state increased by one to two degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperatures decreased by three to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Singh said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 5 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali settled at 0.5, 2.8 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh for February 4.

According to the official, there will be thunderstorms in the plains and low hills on Thursday, and rain and snowfall in mid and high hills on Thursday and Friday.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)